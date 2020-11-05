New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,024.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

In other The Boston Beer news, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total value of $5,353,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold 61,623 shares of company stock worth $52,939,474 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

