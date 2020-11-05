New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $159,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WWE opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.