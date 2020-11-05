New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

