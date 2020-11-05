New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,151,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.