ValuEngine Downgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Buy

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

APDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.