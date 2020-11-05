JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.