Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

