Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $75.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

