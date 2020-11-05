Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Stephens increased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 5.3% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

