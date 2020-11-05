Royal Bank of Canada Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $221.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.
CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.
NYSE CLX opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
