Royal Bank of Canada Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $221.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

