New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

