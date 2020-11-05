New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,900 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.41 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

