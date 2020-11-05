New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $561,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

