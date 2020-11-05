The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter worth $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

