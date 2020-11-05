New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,600 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $625.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

