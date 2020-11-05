MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE MSM opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

