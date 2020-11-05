New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

NYSE:HWC opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

