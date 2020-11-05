New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,600 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

