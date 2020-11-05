New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ASGN were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,207. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASGN opened at $72.30 on Thursday. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.