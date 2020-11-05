New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $575,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 417,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

