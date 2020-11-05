New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $582,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,108,000 after buying an additional 7,020,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,596,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 902,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.