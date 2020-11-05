New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

