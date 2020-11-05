New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

