New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,246,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,170,000 after buying an additional 109,236 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 467,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $125.89 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

