New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,061,000 after acquiring an additional 508,220 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $17,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 407,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 315,492 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

