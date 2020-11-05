Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba Sells 9,049 Shares of Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHN stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

