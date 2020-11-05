State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 757.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

