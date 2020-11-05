Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inphi were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 298,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after buying an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Inphi by 64,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 129,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 238,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE IPHI opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

