State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,535 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 82.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 48.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

