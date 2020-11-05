IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 60.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

IDACORP stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

