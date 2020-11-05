State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,445 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,070,000 after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 295,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,680,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,629 shares in the company, valued at $32,072,950.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,608 shares of company stock worth $34,653,254. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

NYSE SMAR opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

