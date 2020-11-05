State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.53 Million Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of CoreLogic worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in CoreLogic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CoreLogic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.