United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

