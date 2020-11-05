State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($3.01). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

