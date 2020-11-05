State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.68 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $66,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $137.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

