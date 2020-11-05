National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:NNN opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

