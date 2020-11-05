State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,002 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

