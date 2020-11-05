State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.