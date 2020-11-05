Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 1,717 call options.

VNO stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

