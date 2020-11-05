Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $86.80

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.80, but opened at $93.00. Harworth Group shares last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 37,570 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.53. The company has a market cap of $283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000035 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Chris Birch bought 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59). Also, insider Angela Bromfield bought 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

