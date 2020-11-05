Investors Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Lithium Call Options (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.
NASDAQ PLL opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $54.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
