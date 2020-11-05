Investors Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Lithium Call Options (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

