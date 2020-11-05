Traders Buy Large Volume of Lemonade Call Options (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,598 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSE:LMND opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $96.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. William Blair started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

