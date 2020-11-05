Switchback Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 2,849 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBE stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. Switchback Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

