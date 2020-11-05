Switchback Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 2,849 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
