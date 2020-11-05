Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $36.40

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $38.80. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 401,117 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

