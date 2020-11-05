Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.70. Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 214,515 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Company Profile (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

