Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $34.80. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 75,003 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

