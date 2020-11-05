Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.50. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 9,620,057 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

