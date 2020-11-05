Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.50. Rainbow Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 17,105,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

