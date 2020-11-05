Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.35. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 558,448 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

