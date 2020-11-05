Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.38. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 812,379 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust
Harworth Group Shares Gap Up to $86.80
Harworth Group Shares Gap Up to $86.80
Investors Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Lithium Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Lithium Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Lemonade Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Lemonade Call Options
Switchback Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Switchback Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Jangada Mines Shares Gap Up to $4.15
Jangada Mines Shares Gap Up to $4.15


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report