Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.38. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 812,379 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Bowleven plc Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

